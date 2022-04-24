MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Steele, commanding officer, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Wing Commander Jim Collisson, commander, Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australian army Lt. Col. Mathew Gill, chief of staff, 1st Brigade, Warrant Officer of the Navy Deb Butterworth, and Australian Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, Deputy Chief of Navy, present wreaths during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2022. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

