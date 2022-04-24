MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachariah Flores, an intelligence specialist with the Command Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, presents arms during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2022. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

