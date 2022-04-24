Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies [Image 9 of 9]

    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    From left, Australian Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, Deputy Chief of Navy returns a salute and Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison returns respects to U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 marching in a parade during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2022. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 23:07
    Photo ID: 7157975
    VIRIN: 220425-M-NR281-1922
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies
    MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    ANZAC Day
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT