MRF-D 22 Participates in Anzac Day Ceremonies

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, march in a parade during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2022. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

