Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio

    MARION, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) During a concert at the Palace Theatre, members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a selection from "Into the Woods" as part of a theatrical medley of the music of Stephen Sondheim. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 22:27
    Photo ID: 7157956
    VIRIN: 220424-N-WV624-1026
    Resolution: 4812x3212
    Size: 12.81 MB
    Location: MARION, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio
    Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT