MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) During a concert at the Palace Theatre, members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a selection from "Into the Woods" as part of a theatrical medley of the music of Stephen Sondheim. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7157956
|VIRIN:
|220424-N-WV624-1026
|Resolution:
|4812x3212
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|MARION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT