MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) Chief Musician Susan Kavinski, right, from Alexandria, Virginia, performs a solo during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at the Palace Theatre. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7157952
|VIRIN:
|220424-N-WV624-1051
|Resolution:
|5238x3497
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|MARION, OH, US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
