Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio

MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) Musician 1st Class Grant Le, from Hanover Park, Illinois, plays the bass during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chrous concert at the Palace Theatre. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

Date Taken: 04.24.2022
Location: MARION, OH, US
Hometown: HANOVER PARK, IL, US