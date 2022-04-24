MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) Musician 1st Class Grant Le, from Hanover Park, Illinois, plays the bass during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chrous concert at the Palace Theatre. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7157954
|VIRIN:
|220424-N-WV624-1049
|Resolution:
|2634x3945
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|MARION, OH, US
|Hometown:
|HANOVER PARK, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
