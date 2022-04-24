Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio

MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a quartet during a concert at the Palace Theatre. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)
|04.24.2022
|04.24.2022 22:27
|7157953
|220424-N-WV624-1038
|5453x3640
|6.88 MB
|MARION, OH, US
|1
|0
