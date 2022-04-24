MARION, Ohio (Apri. 24, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a quartet during a concert at the Palace Theatre. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.24.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7157953 VIRIN: 220424-N-WV624-1038 Resolution: 5453x3640 Size: 6.88 MB Location: MARION, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Ohio [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.