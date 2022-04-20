156 CRG Supports SSTK22

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cheryl Rivera, an aircraft maintenance specialist with the 156th Contingency Response Group, marshalls a C-17 Globemaster III during Southern Strike at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport Mississippi, April 20, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

