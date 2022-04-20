156 CRG Supports SSTK22

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karla Negron, an air transportation journeyman with the 156th Contingency Response Group, drives a loading truck to unload cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker during Southern Strike at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 20, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

