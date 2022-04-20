Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156 CRG Supports SSTK22 [Image 2 of 10]

    156 CRG Supports SSTK22

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, airfield management, operations expeditor and aerospace maintenance walk away from the airfield after concluding the parking plan to accommodate various aircraft during Southern Strike at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 20, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 23:58
    Photo ID: 7157333
    VIRIN: 220420-Z-MF014-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 19.17 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156 CRG Supports SSTK22 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    CR
    SouthernStrike2022
    156th Contingency Response Group

