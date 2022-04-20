U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ciara Arias, an air transportation journeyman with the 156th Contingency Response Group, operates a 10K all-terrain forklift, while Senior Airman Ricardo Aguilera, an air transportation journeyman with the 156th CRG, directs her to move a 463L cargo pallet that will be used to carry equipment on an aircraft during Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 20, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 23:59 Photo ID: 7157332 VIRIN: 220420-Z-MF014-1001 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 20.3 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156 CRG Supports SSTK22 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.