220423-N-CY569-1004 ADRIATIC SEA, (April 23, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Raphael Lopez, from Alpharetta, Georgia, communicates through a sound powered telephone on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

