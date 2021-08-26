Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tate Cardinal 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220423-N-CY569-1004 ADRIATIC SEA, (April 23, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Raphael Lopez, from Alpharetta, Georgia, communicates through a sound powered telephone on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 10:12
    Photo ID: 7157078
    VIRIN: 220423-N-PG226-1016
    Resolution: 2541x4143
    Size: 912.88 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aircraft Carrier
    csg8
    Forged by the Sea
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT