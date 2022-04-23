220423-N-DN159-1011 TRIESTE ITALY (April 23, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) pulls into Trieste, Italy, April 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)
Truman Carrier Strike Group Arrives In Italy
