220423-N-PG226-1006 TRIESTE, Italy (April 23, 2022) Lt. j.g. Eddis Ramirez, from New York, stands watch on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

