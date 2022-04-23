Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 10:12 Photo ID: 7157073 VIRIN: 220423-N-GP384-1079 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 982.81 KB Location: IT

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.