GRF 9mm qualification

Machinery Repairman Fireman Prisila Alanis, from Houston, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, fires a 9mm hand pistol during a arms sustainment qualification, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 Location: US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US