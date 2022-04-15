GRF 9mm qualification

Airman Dusten Treu, from Belvidere, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, reloads a 9mm pistol during a small arms sustainment qualification, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

