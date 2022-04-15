Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Khyree Jenkins, from Washington D.C., assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, fires a 9mm pistol during a small arms sustainment qualification, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 04:54
|Photo ID:
|7156961
|VIRIN:
|220415-N-CO784-1907
|Resolution:
|2589x3625
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, GRF 9mm qualification [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
