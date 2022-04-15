GRF 9mm qualification

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Dechaun Dobson, from Philadelphia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, grades a target during a 9mm pistol sustainment qualification, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

