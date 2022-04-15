Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF 9mm qualification [Image 3 of 7]

    GRF 9mm qualification

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Gunner's Mate 1st Class Dechaun Dobson, from Philadelphia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, grades a target during a 9mm pistol sustainment qualification, April 15, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    VIRIN: 220415-N-CO784-1549
    Location: US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF 9mm qualification [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

