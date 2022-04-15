U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling), 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Sicard, the state Command Sergeant Major, Connecticut Army National Guard and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ralph Hedenberg, the assistant adjutant general, Connecticut Army National Guard, pose for a photo alongside a V-2000 drill rig at Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs MWR, Saratoga Springs, New York, April 15th, 2022. Soldiers from the 247th drilled a well at the request of the U.S. Navy to support their Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, or MWR, during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 20:40 Photo ID: 7156843 VIRIN: 220415-Z-QC464-0089 Resolution: 5449x3633 Size: 15.24 MB Location: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.