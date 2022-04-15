U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling), 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, operate a drill at Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs MWR, Saratoga Springs, New York, April 15th, 2022. Soldiers from the 247th drilled a well at the request of the U.S. Navy to support their Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, or MWR, during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 20:40
|Photo ID:
|7156835
|VIRIN:
|220415-Z-QC464-0009
|Resolution:
|4231x6346
|Size:
|19.07 MB
|Location:
|SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
