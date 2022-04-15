Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet [Image 7 of 13]

    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling), 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Sicard, the state Command Sergeant Major, Connecticut Army National Guard and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ralph Hedenberg, the assistant adjutant general, Connecticut Army National Guard, pose for a photo alongside a V-2000 drill rig and its accompanying support vehicle, known as a tender, at Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs MWR, Saratoga Springs, New York, April 15th, 2022. Soldiers from the 247th drilled a well at the request of the U.S. Navy to support their Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, or MWR, during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 20:40
    Photo ID: 7156845
    VIRIN: 220415-Z-QC464-0092
    Resolution: 5945x3963
    Size: 18.94 MB
    Location: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet
    Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT