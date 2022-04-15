Connecticut Army National Guard Well Drillers Get Their Boots Wet

U.S. Army Spc. Brandan Turner, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling), 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, clears a cut of debris at Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs MWR, Saratoga Springs, New York, April 15th, 2022. Soldiers from the 247th drilled a well at the request of the U.S. Navy to support their Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, or MWR, during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

