60th AES trains on a C-130

U.S. Air Force Maj. Erika Allen, center right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, debriefs Airmen after a practice medical scenario aboard a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a training at Travis AFB, California, April 13, 2022. The AE mission is to provide trusted care in the air for service members, dependents, veterans and allies. These routine trainings enhance Airmen’s ability to respond to real-world situations in a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

