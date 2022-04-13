U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss patient procedures on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a training at Travis AFB, California, April 13, 2022. The AE mission is to provide trusted care in the air for service members, dependents, veterans and allies. These routine trainings enhance Airmen’s ability to respond to real-world situations in a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:39 Photo ID: 7156635 VIRIN: 220413-F-DU706-1078 Resolution: 4153x2663 Size: 2.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th AES trains on a C-130 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.