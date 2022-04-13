U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treyver Ferguson, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic technician, treats an allergic reaction on a simulated patient aboard a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 317th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a training at Travis AFB, California, April 13, 2022. The AE mission is to provide trusted care in the air for service members, dependents, veterans and allies. These routine trainings enhance Airmen’s ability to respond to real-world situations in a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)
This work, 60th AES trains on a C-130 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
