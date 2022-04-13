Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AES trains on a C-130 [Image 7 of 9]

    60th AES trains on a C-130

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load a simulated patient on a
    C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, during a training at Travis AFB, California, April 13, 2022. The AE mission is to provide trusted care in the air for service members, dependents, veterans and allies. These routine trainings enhance Airmen’s ability to respond to real-world situations in a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7156650
    VIRIN: 220413-F-DU706-1208
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AES trains on a C-130 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130
    60th AES trains on a C-130

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    AF75
    60AES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT