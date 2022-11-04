U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Seekins, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron electrician journeyman, helps construct a tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Designed for use in a wide range of environments, tents can be assembled to support electricity and air conditioning to meet the needs of Airmen in a multitude of contingencies and operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 07:01
|Photo ID:
|7155217
|VIRIN:
|220411-F-LH638-1251
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
