Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Seekins, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron electrician journeyman, helps construct a tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Designed for use in a wide range of environments, tents can be assembled to support electricity and air conditioning to meet the needs of Airmen in a multitude of contingencies and operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022
Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO