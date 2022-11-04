Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Willis, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, and Airman 1st Class Cade County, 480th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, construct a new maintenance tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Using tents allows Airmen to self-sustain operations in forward-deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

