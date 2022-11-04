U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Willis, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, and Airman 1st Class Cade County, 480th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, construct a new maintenance tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Using tents allows Airmen to self-sustain operations in forward-deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 07:00
|Photo ID:
|7155210
|VIRIN:
|220411-F-LH638-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.64 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS
