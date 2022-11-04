Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space [Image 4 of 8]

    Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to Romania from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in support of enhanced Air Policing operations, construct a tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Designed for use in a wide range of environments, tents can be assembled to support electricity and air conditioning to meet the needs of Airmen in a multitude of contingencies and operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    This work, Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

