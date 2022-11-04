Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space

U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to Romania from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in support of enhanced Air Policing operations, construct a tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Designed for use in a wide range of environments, tents can be assembled to support electricity and air conditioning to meet the needs of Airmen in a multitude of contingencies and operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

