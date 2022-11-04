Airmen apply ACE concepts, gain extra operating space

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Malloy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, helps construct a tent April 11, 2022, at 86th Air Base, Romania. Applying Agile Combat Employment concepts, Airmen use tents to maintain operational capabilities from austere or otherwise inaccessible locations as well as to set up additional capabilities at forward-deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

