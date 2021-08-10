Cadets assigned with the Mountain Ranger Battalion, 5th Brigade Army ROTC, establish a temporary patrol base during the Fall FTX at Jacks Valley Training Area, Colorado, October 8, 2021. The cadets focused on small-unit tactics for two days, including day and night land navigation, leaders reaction course, situational training exercise (STX) Lanes, an obstacle course, and ended with a 6-mile ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 23:20
|Photo ID:
|7154844
|VIRIN:
|211008-A-XQ901-596
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mountain Ranger Battalion Conducts Fall FTX [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT