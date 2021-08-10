Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Conducts Fall FTX

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Conducts Fall FTX

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    Cadets assigned to the Mountain Ranger Battalion, 5th Brigade Army ROTC, at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs participate in the Fall Field Training Exercise (FTX) from October 8-10, 2021, at Jacks Valley Training Area. The cadets focused on small-unit tactics for two days, including leaders reaction course, situational training exercise (STX) lanes, an obstacle course, and ended with a 6-mile ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
