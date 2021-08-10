Mountain Ranger Battalion Conducts Fall FTX

Cadet Zhisan Ye, an MS3 assigned with the Mountain Ranger Battalion, 5th Brigade Army ROTC, determines her next points during the day land navigation event in the Fall field training exercise (FTX) at Jacks Valley Training Area, Colorado, on October 8, 2021. The cadets focused on small-unit tactics for two days, including day and night land navigation, leaders reaction course, situational training exercise (STX) Lanes, an obstacle course, and ended with a 6-mile ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

