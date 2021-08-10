Mountain Ranger Battalion Conducts Fall FTX

Cadets assigned with the Mountain Ranger Battalion, 5th Brigade Army ROTC, establish a temporary patrol base during the Fall FTX at Jacks Valley Training Area, Colorado, October 8, 2021. The cadets focused on small-unit tactics for two days, including day and night land navigation, leaders reaction course, situational training exercise (STX) Lanes, an obstacle course, and ended with a 6-mile ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

