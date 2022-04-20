Students, or Cadets, from the Appalachian ChalleNGe Academy are all smiles after their ride on one of the Kentucky National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawk at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Boone Center in Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. Each year they partner with the Guard and allow the teens to get a ride over Frankfort in a military aircraft. Something these kids never imagined getting to do and are even scared to do. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 15:42 Photo ID: 7153717 VIRIN: 220420-Z-OO829-460 Resolution: 4380x2840 Size: 878.31 KB Location: KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard Flies Challenge Cadets [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.