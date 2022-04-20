Guard Flies Challenge Cadets

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter holding a group of Appalachian ChalleNGe Academy students starts to land at the Army Aviation Flight Facility in Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. The youth challenge programs are a 22-week alternative education program for kids that gives them the opportunity to learn various skills, values and self-discipline. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

