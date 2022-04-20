Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Flies Challenge Cadets

    Guard Flies Challenge Cadets

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Students from the Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy get a safety briefing prior to their chance to ride one of the Kentucky National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawk at the Army Aviation Support Facility On Boone Center in Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. Each year they partner with the Guard and allow the teens to get a ride over Frankfort in a military aircraft. Something these kids never imagined getting to do and are even scared to do. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    Kentucky Guard gives helicopter rides to ChalleNGe Academy cadets

    Kentucky National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Bluegrass
    Appalachian
    ChalleNGe Academies

