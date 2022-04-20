Students from the Bluegrass ChalleNGe Academy get a safety briefing prior to their chance to ride one of the Kentucky National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawk at the Army Aviation Support Facility On Boone Center in Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. Each year they partner with the Guard and allow the teens to get a ride over Frankfort in a military aircraft. Something these kids never imagined getting to do and are even scared to do. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7153716
|VIRIN:
|220420-Z-OO829-005
|Resolution:
|3840x2451
|Size:
|679.29 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Guard Flies Challenge Cadets [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
