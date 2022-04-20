A group of Appalachian ChalleNGe Academy students load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to their flight around Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. The youth challenge programs are a 22-week alternative education program for kids that gives them the opportunity to learn various skills, values and self-discipline. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7153714
|VIRIN:
|220420-Z-OO829-438
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Guard Flies Challenge Cadets [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Guard gives helicopter rides to ChalleNGe Academy cadets
