Guard Flies Challenge Cadets

A group of Appalachian ChalleNGe Academy students load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to their flight around Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. The youth challenge programs are a 22-week alternative education program for kids that gives them the opportunity to learn various skills, values and self-discipline. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

