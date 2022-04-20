Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Flies Challenge Cadets

    Guard Flies Challenge Cadets

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A group of Appalachian ChalleNGe Academy students load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to their flight around Frankfort, Ky., Apr. 20, 2022. The youth challenge programs are a 22-week alternative education program for kids that gives them the opportunity to learn various skills, values and self-discipline. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    Kentucky Guard gives helicopter rides to ChalleNGe Academy cadets

    Kentucky National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Appalachian ChalleNGe Academy

