    Decommissioned F-15s head to the "Boneyard" [Image 10 of 10]

    Decommissioned F-15s head to the &quot;Boneyard&quot;

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing Crash Damage or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) team, remove the straps from stripped down F-15C Eagle after it was lifted by a crane on to a truck at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. April 1, 2022. This decommissioned F-15C has been stripped of all of its removable parts including its wings, tails, and canopy and will be loaded on to a truck to be shipped down to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., often referred to as the "Boneyard". (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 18:14
    Photo ID: 7151025
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-NV612-1039
    Resolution: 5443x3647
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decommissioned F-15s head to the "Boneyard" [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    CDDAR
    F-15C
    Boneyard
    AMARG
    Team Kingsley

