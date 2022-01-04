Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decommissioned F-15s head to the "Boneyard" [Image 1 of 10]

    Decommissioned F-15s head to the &quot;Boneyard&quot;

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Johnson, a member of the 173rd Fighter Wing Crash Damage or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) team, waits to attach the crane straps to a stripped down F-15C Eagle as Tech. Sgt. William Stager, another 173rd FW CDDAR team member, consults with the crane operator at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. April 1, 2022. This decommissioned F-15C has been stripped of all of its removable parts including its wings, tails, and canopy and will be loaded on to a truck to be shipped down to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., often referred to as the "Boneyard". (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decommissioned F-15s head to the "Boneyard" [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    CDDAR
    F-15C
    Boneyard
    AMARG
    Team Kingsley

