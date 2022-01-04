Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing Crash Damage or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) team, adjust the braces on the truck after a stripped down F-15C Eagle was placed by a crane on to the truck at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. April 1, 2022. This decommissioned F-15C has been stripped of all of its removable parts including its wings, tails, and canopy and will be loaded on to a truck to be shipped down to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., often referred to as the "Boneyard". (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7151024
|VIRIN:
|220401-Z-NV612-1033
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.3 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
