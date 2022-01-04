Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing Crash Damage or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) team, place wooden beams on a truck as they prepare to place a stripped down F-15C Eagle on to the truck at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. April 1, 2022. This decommissioned F-15C has been stripped of all of its removable parts including its wings, tails, and canopy and will be loaded on to a truck to be shipped down to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., often referred to as the "Boneyard". (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

