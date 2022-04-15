U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Ladd, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, lights a candle during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Ladd lit the ninth candle to symbolize reaching the pinnacle of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:24 Photo ID: 7151002 VIRIN: 220415-F-OI882-1324 Resolution: 4330x2882 Size: 565.13 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody honored newest top 1% [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.