    Moody honored newest top 1% [Image 5 of 6]

    Moody honored newest top 1%

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Terrance Ladd, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, lights a candle during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Ladd lit the ninth candle to symbolize reaching the pinnacle of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:24
