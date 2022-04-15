Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody honored newest top 1%

    Moody honored newest top 1%

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects from Moody Air Force Base pose for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. retired Rick Parsons, center, guest speaker, at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Only 18 percent of eligible senior master sergeants were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant throughout the Air Force this promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:24
    Photo ID: 7151001
    VIRIN: 220415-F-OI882-1301
    Resolution: 3616x2407
    Size: 615.6 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Moody honored newest top 1%, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief
    Excellence
    CRC
    93rd AGOW
    E-9
    23rd Wing

