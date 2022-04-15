Moody honored newest top 1%

U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects from Moody Air Force Base pose for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. retired Rick Parsons, center, guest speaker, at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. Only 18 percent of eligible senior master sergeants were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant throughout the Air Force this promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

