U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Moody Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. This ceremony recognizes members selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7151000
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-OI882-1269
|Resolution:
|3932x2617
|Size:
|785.79 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody honored newest top 1% [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
