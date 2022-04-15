Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody honored newest top 1% [Image 1 of 6]

    Moody honored newest top 1%

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Willis, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022. The Chief Recognition Ceremony honored Moody Air Force Base’s newest chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects for achieving the top enlisted grade in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    Chief
    Excellence
    CRC
    93rd AGOW
    E-9
    23rd Wing

