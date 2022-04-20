A Soldier holds the sheathed unit colors following the Medical Professional Training Brigade (MPTB) casing ceremony on April 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The MPTB was deactivated in 2021 following the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence realignment under the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command with the final discontinuation by Headquarters, Department of the Army, however, operations tempo and the COVID19 pandemic delayed the casing ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:53 Photo ID: 7150968 VIRIN: 220420-A-WK488-006 Resolution: 3632x5504 Size: 7.09 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.