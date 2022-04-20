Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration [Image 3 of 4]

    MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    A Soldier holds the sheathed unit colors following the Medical Professional Training Brigade (MPTB) casing ceremony on April 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The MPTB was deactivated in 2021 following the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence realignment under the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command with the final discontinuation by Headquarters, Department of the Army, however, operations tempo and the COVID19 pandemic delayed the casing ceremony.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:53
    Location: TX, US
