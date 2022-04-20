Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) commanding general, looks on as Col. Shannon Shaw, the chief of the department of leader training at MEDCoE and the final Medical Professional Training Brigade (MPTB) commander, along Command Sgt. Maj. Gilberto Colon, the 32nd Medical Brigade command sergeant major and representing the MPTB, fold the unit colors at the MPTB casing ceremony on April 20, 2022 Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The MPTB was deactivated in 2021 following MEDCoE realignment under the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command with the final discontinuation by Headquarters, Department of the Army, however, operations tempo and the COVID19 pandemic delayed the casing ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:53 Photo ID: 7150966 VIRIN: 220420-A-WK488-001 Resolution: 6018x4012 Size: 9.82 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.